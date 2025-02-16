Parent Backstops First Professional Victory, Sea Wolves Down Zydeco 3-1

February 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves reinvigorated their I-10 rivalry with the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Sunday afternoon trying to rebound from a 5-1 start with the next 5 games all taking place here at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It has been 3 months since the two squads met and both have changed dramatically as each side looks to establish themselves in this series.

After several games spent chasing the Sea Wolves found the back of the net first tonight as Blake Keller took a Brendan Hussey pass and raced in on Breandan Colgan and on a one handed jab put the puck up and over the outstretched netminder to give Mississippi the 1-0 lead just 4:51 into the first period.

The Zydeco answered back to kick off the second period as Kevin Szabad was able to beat Richie Parent on the power play just 6:05 into the frame. Despite recent trends the Sea Wolves seemed inspired to push as they drew two penalties in the middle of the frame to and after winning the draw Philip Wong sent a pass to Sam Turner who found Don Carter Jr at the top of the slot and found the back of the net on the 5 on 3 advantage. With just 30 seconds left Brendan Hussey added an insurance marker to give Mississippi the 3-1 victory.

Parent stopped 27 of 28 to earn his first professional win.

The Sea Wolves and Zydeco matchup again next Friday night at 7:05 pm here at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app, or by stopping by the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.