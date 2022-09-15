Panthers Sign Riley Nash to Two-Year AHL Deal

Another familiar face is returning to the Queen City, as the Florida Panthers have signed Riley Nash to a two-year AHL contract.

Nash spent three seasons with the Checkers from 2010-13, playing alongside Zac Dalpe and new assistant coaches Jared Staal and Bobby Sanguinetti, with Geordie Kinnear behind the bench as the assistant coach.

The 33-year-old forward is entering his 13th pro season and has spent the majority of the last 10 years in the NHL - posting 176 points (63g, 113a) in 627 career games with Carolina, Boston, Columbus, Winnipeg, Tampa Bay and Arizona. The 21st overall pick by Edmonton in 2007, Nash has also logged 42 playoff games in the NHL - including eight games during the Lightning's run to the Stanley Cup Finals last season.

At the AHL level, Nash has accumulated 107 points (45g, 62a) in 205 games with Charlotte and Syracuse. The veteran forward's tenure with the Crunch came last season, when he racked up 18 points (10g, 8a) in 17 games at the end of the campaign.

