Panthers Sign Malcolm Goines as Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist

February 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Panthers have added proven experience to their coaching staff with the signing of former Frisco Fighters Co-Defensive Coordinator Malcolm Goines as Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist.

"I've always admired Coach (Rob) Keefe's work, so when he reached out, it was an instant connection. When he offered the job, it was an easy decision to make," said Goines.

In Goines' three years on the Frisco staff, the Fighters consistently ranked among the statistical leaders in several defensive categories. In 2024, the Fighters ranked second in rush defense behind Bay Area, allowing 61.9 yards per game. Frisco was second in forced fumbles (9) and tied for third in interceptions (21). In 2023, the Fighters were ranked first against the run, first in quarterback hits, and in the top five for sacks.

"We are very excited to add Coach Malcolm Goines to the Bay Area Panthers," said Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is an energetic, knowledgeable, and personable coach who embodies the servant leadership qualities we value in this organization."

Goines started his career as a defensive lineman in the IFL in 2016 with the Wichita Falls Nighthawks and, in 2019, was a key member of the championship team with the Sioux Falls Storm. He capped his playing career by earning All-IFL honors in 2021 with Frisco before exchanging his helmet and shoulder pads for a clipboard to begin his professional coaching career with the Fighters' staff.

"Seeing how a championship was won when I was a player showed me what it takes to get there," said Goines. "It would mean a lot to do that as a coach and solidify what I already know about the great asset I can be."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 18, 2025

Panthers Sign Malcolm Goines as Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.