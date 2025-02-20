Panthers Sign Defensive Back Landry Mavungu

February 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a versatile member to the secondary with the signing of former University of Indianapolis defensive back Landry Mavungu.

"Landry possesses rare height and speed for a defensive back. He is aggressive, physical, and fluid," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He has natural cover instincts and burst. As a big corner, he uses his size to disrupt receivers, high-point the football, and is tough against the run."

As one of the University of Indianapolis' team captains his senior year, Mavungu finished third on the team in tackles (51), second in pass breakups (6), with two interceptions on the way to being named the GLVC Defensive Player of the Year. For his efforts, Mavungu was named a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, given to the top defensive back in small college football. He was named first-team all-conference three times and was a four-time member of the conference's all-academic team.

"It feels good to be wanted and go out and continue my dream of playing professional football.

"We all want to get to the NFL, and it's a lot harder for guys to get a look coming out of Division II," said Mavungu. "I've done my research on the Panthers, and they've done a great job of helping guys get to the next level. Coach Keefe is very supportive of his guys moving on to advance their careers."

