Panthers Name Travis Duwyenie Head Athletic Trainer

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers have named Travis Duwyenie as the team's Head Athletic Trainer.

"I couldn't be more excited to join this franchise. It's a perfect move for my career and my family (Duwyenie has a wife and three young children) and I'm hoping to contribute as much as I can to this program," said Duwyenie.

Duwyenie spent the previous four years in the same position with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. In 2022 he worked with current Bay Area coaches Rob Keefe, Les Moss, and Rod Windsor as the Wranglers won the IFL National Championship, capping a turnaround from a 1-14 season the year before.

"We are pleased and fortunate to add the professional and skilled Travis Duwyenie as our Head Athletic Trainer," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "Not only is he proficient at his craft, but he genuinely cares about his athletes and wants only the best for them and their success."

Along with his experience at Northern Arizona, Duwyenie has also worked at Yavapai College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Tempe High School after completing athletic training school in 2019.

"I think Rob (Keefe) and I have a similar work ethic. We spent a lot of late evenings cleaning locker rooms together. I want to be with people who view their professions the same way," said Duwyenie.

