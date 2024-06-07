Panthers' Breeland Speaks Is 2024 Defensive Player of the Year: United Football League

June 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Michigan Panthers' Breeland Speaks was named the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Check out his best plays from the 2024 season!

