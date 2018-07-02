Panthers Agree to Terms with F Paul Thompson, D Jacob Macdonald

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Paul Thompson and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on two-year, two-way contracts.

Thompson, 29, appeared in 76 games with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League, producing 38 points (24-14-38). The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Methuen, Mass., previously played in the Panthers organization in 2016-17, recording three assists over 21 games with Florida.

The University of New Hampshire alum has played 24 career NHL games with Florida (2016-17) and New Jersey (2015-16), recording three points (0-3-3).

Thompson played for Florida's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds in their inaugural season in 2016-17, serving as an alternate captain and leading the team with 19 goals in 51 games.

Undrafted, the 2010-11 Hockey East Player of the Year has played over 456 career AHL games recording 242 points (128-114-242).

MacDonald, 25, led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) and points (55) over 75 games with the Binghamton Devils. His 35 assists ranked him first on Binghamton and third among all AHL defensemen. The 6-foot, 208-pound native of Portland, Oregon, played in the 2018 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2017-18 AHL First All-Star Team.

Undrafted, the Cornell University alum has appeared in 110 career AHL games recording 79 points (28-51-79) and 110 career ECHL games recording 66 points (25-41-66).

