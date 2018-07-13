Panthers Agree to Terms with D Julian Melchiori

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Julian Melchiori on a one-year, two-way contract.

Melchiori, 26, appeared in 49 regular season games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League, recording 14 points (4-10-14). Over seven Calder Cup Playoff games, the 6-foot-5, 214-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, produced six points (2-4-6).

He has appeared in 30 career NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, registering two assists. In the AHL, Melchiori has played 324 career games, amassing 54 points (12-42-54).

Melchiori was originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the third round (87th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

