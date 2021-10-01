Pannone Gem, Solo Homers Give Bees Win

Chad Wallach snapped a 2-2 tie with a leadoff home run in the ninth inning to give the Salt Lake Bees a 3-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday night. The Bees had taken a 2-0 lead on solo homers by Brennon Lund in the fifth inning and Brendon Davis in the sixth before Tacoma tied it up with an unearned run in the sixth and a run in the 8th. The Rainiers could have taken the lead, but Jose Marmolejos was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from Lund to Michael Stefanic to Wallach.

Jake Petricka (6-2) gave up the tying run in the eighth, but earned the win. Tim Peterson worked a three up, three down ninth to earn his ninth save. Michael Stefanic had two hits to lift his average to .344. two points behind Marmolejos for the league batting title.

