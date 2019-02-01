Panhandle Baseball Club, Stone Ranch Media Release Joint Statement

February 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Panhandle Baseball Club and Stone Ranch Media release the following joint statement:

"Panhandle Baseball Club and Stone Ranch Media jointly announce that the Sod Poodles trademark matter is settled and everyone involved is satisfied with the agreement and closure. To ensure that the Panhandle community is the ultimate beneficiary, the Sod Poodles will split a donation of $5,000 to the following area charities: Amarillo Activity Youth Center, Donley County Community Fund, and the Downtown Women's Center. We are looking forward to the return of affiliated, professional baseball to Amarillo come April 8, 2019, and we look forward to seeing everyone at Hodgetown."

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.