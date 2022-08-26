Palmer Powers Brooklyn to 7-5 Win Down the Shore

Lakewood, NJ - The Cyclones scored early, and then held on late as they defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-5 on Friday evening at ShoreTown Ballpark. Jaylen Palmer's team-leading ninth home run of the season - a three run shot - provided the winning margin for the Cyclones.

Jose Peroza, who came into Friday's game hitting .391 in the month of August, kept swinging a hot stick in the top of the first when he connected on a two-run blast, his seventh homer of the season, to give Brooklyn an early lead. JT Schwartz followed with a two-out double and would come around to score on an RBI single from Stanley Consuegra to extend Brooklyn's advantage to 3-0.

In the second, Brooklyn loaded the bases thanks to three walks and pushed home another run when Jaylen Palmer trotted home on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

An inning later Palmer would score another run, this time after he cleared the right-field fence for an opposite field home run that made it 7-0 Brooklyn after three innings.

But Jersey Shore didn't go quietly, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth against Brooklyn starter Luis Moreno. The righthander tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just the two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

The BlueClaws big blow came in the seventh against Trey McLoughlin. After a one-out walk of Freylin Minyety and a two-out single from Leandro Pineda, Bardon Radcliff sent a 1-2 offering over the left-center field wall to trim the Brooklyn lead to just 7-5.

But McLoughling settled down after a rocky first inning, working around an error in the eighth before tossing a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game and collect the save for the Cyclones.

Eduardo Escobar made his second MLB Rehab Appearance with the Cyclones and went 0-for-3 as the Cyclones DH on Friday evening.

Brooklyn has now won 11 straight games over the Jersey Shore Blue Claws dating to June 23rd. With the win, the Cyclones kept pace with the Hudson Valley Renegades in the race for the SAL Northern Division 2nd Half Title. The 'Clones find themselves a Â½ game behind Hudson Valley, who defeated Hickory 5-4 on Friday.

