Palm, Pearson Propel Kernels Prior to Extras

June 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Tyler Palm's perfect game bid and Jacob Pearson's early offense highlighted a quick start for the Cedar Rapids Kernels before the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rattled off five unanswered runs within a 5-2, 11-inning win Thursday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Palm retired the first 14 batters faced while Pearson gave him a 2-0 lead. Pearson scored on Gabe Snyder's RBI single in the first inning, and he collected a solo home run within the third. Palm also carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning after his quest for a perfect game was broken up by a walk in the fifth.

Wisconsin (5-2, 36-40) began its comeback during the sixth and later pulled even within the eighth. Connor McVey produced a sixth-inning groundout that put the Timber Rattlers on the scoreboard. Yeison Coca forced a 2-2 tie with his eighth-inning double.

The Kernels (3-4, 42-35) had the potential game-winning run thrown out at home plate in the ninth. Wander Javier was sent home after Daniel Ozoria's single to left field, but Je'Von Ward bounced a throw to David Fry that retired Javier and ended the inning.

Three runs in the 11th lifted the Timber Rattlers to their winning margin of 5-2. Jesús Lujano hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Coca for the go-ahead run. Later in the frame, Gabriel García's two-run double plated McVey and Fry.

Chad Whitmer (3-1) needed just six pitches to record two scoreless innings and pick up the win. Tanner Howell (0-1) allowed three runs in one inning within a losing decision. Carlos Suniaga received credit for his second hold earlier in the contest, and Moises Gomez was charged with his second blown save.

The series finale will begin at 6:35 p.m. Friday with Kernels right-hander Luis Rijo (1-4, 2.72) slated to start against Timber Rattlers left-hander Scotty Sunitsch (5-7, 3.97). Fans can follow the game with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

Iowa State Cyclone Night includes a free rally towel giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The Kernels will wear Cyclone-themed jerseys that will be sold via silent auction at the contest to support the Linn County Alumni Scholarship Fund. Kernels Friday Mug Club Night, sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Mr. B's, Mulligan's Pub, and Z102.9, features a special offer to purchase a 16 oz. refillable mug for $6.00 that can be used for $3.00 refills of regular draft beer or soda at any Kernels Friday home game.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.