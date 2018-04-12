Palm Beach Wins Series Finale Versus Dunedin

Jupiter, FLA - After Dunedin wiped away a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Palm Beach needed, and got a late inning rally to pull ahead of the Blue Jays for good in a 4-3 victory.

Palm Beach starter Evan Kruczynski had a rough first inning, allowing two runs, but settled in following the opening frame. He did not allow a run over his next five innings, striking out a total of eight in six innings pitched.

The Cardinals knotted the game at two in the second inning. With two runners on base, Brian O'Keefe hit an RBI groundout and Jose Godoy followed with an RBI triple.

Palm Beach pulled ahead in the third on a Johan Mieses RBI double.

The game would remain 3-2 until the eighth when Dunedin scored a single run.

It was a short-lived tie however as the Cardinals scored the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the eighth when Brian O'Keefe hit an RBI double.

Jesus Cruz pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his first save of the season.

Evan Mendoza and Jose Godoy recorded multi-hit games and Brian O'Keefe had a team-high two RBI.

Palm Beach opens a three game series with the Florida Fire Frogs on Friday. Tickets can be purchased at Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com/tickets.

