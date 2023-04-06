Palm Beach Starts The 2023 Season With A Win

The Palm Beach Cardinals started their season off with a 7-2 win against their in-house neighbors the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Cardinals pitching showed out, with a five inning start by newcomer Brycen Mautz. The Cardinals NO. 13 overall prospect allowed two runs, one earned, and the bullpen kept the Hammerheads off the board the rest of the game. Roy Garcia especially impressed out of the pen, pitching two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. In total, the Cardinals had 13 strikeouts, seven from Mautz, and did a good job keeping Jupiter off the bases, allowing seven hits.

The defense also looked effective, with Palm Beach having no errors and some nice plays in the field. In particular, Mautz showed off his glove with a behind the back stop on a comeback grounder.

The offense started slow, but sparked a five run fifth inning, backed by a handful of hits and taking advantage of some costly defensive mistakes. The hitters came into the game ready to play, with 6 different players getting their first hit of the season, including Major League rehabber Paul DeJong. The former All-Star had a relatively quiet day at the plate, striking out in his first at bat, but capping off his day with a two-run single to left center in his final plate appearance.

The bottom of the order impressed the most under the lights. Darlin Moquete and Lizandro Espinoza, the eight and nine hitters, combined for four hits, two runs, and Moquete had two RBIs.

The Hammerheads and Cardinals face off again April 7th at 6:30 pm. Join us for a post-game firework show.

