Jupiter, FLA. - After torrential downpours on Thursday in Jupiter, the Palm Beach cardinals split a twin-billing with the Daytona Tortugas on Friday night.

Game one of the doubleheader went to the Cardinals by a 3-1 score. Ludwin Jimenez threw two shutout innings in his start. Reliever Inohan Paniagua struck out four batters in his first inning of work, finishing the night with three total innings allowing just one run. Ramon Santos earned his first save of the season after throwing the last two scoreless innings.

Palm Beach struck early, earning a run in the opening frame on an L.J. Jones sacrifice fly. Dayton came back in the third and knotted the game at one.

In the home half of the fifth inning, Palm Beach went out in front for good, scoring two runs off the bats of Francisco Hernandez and L.J. Jones who finished the game with 2 RBI.

The Cardinals held control of most of Game 2, however, the visiting Tortugas rallied and scored four runs with two outs in the ninth inning leading to an eventual 5-2 Cardinals loss.

Starter John Beller shined on the mound, allowing just one earned run over five innings while striking out four batters.

The teams will play game five of the six-game series on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tickets and more information can be found at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com

