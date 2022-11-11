Palm Beach Releases 2023 Schedule

JUPITER - The Palm Beach Cardinals will build off their 2022 Playoff run on April 6th, 2023, when the upcoming Florida State League season gets underway. The Beach Birds will begin with a Duel of the Dean as the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium neighbors, the Jupiter Hammerheads, visit for a three game set.

The Cardinals will host 66 home games and seven different Florida State League teams in 2023. The three East Division foes of the Hammerheads, St. Lucie Mets, and Daytona Tortugas will all make two trips to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Dunedin Blue Jays, Tampa Tarpons, Clearwater Threshers, and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will also make the trip, all coming from the Western coastline.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will continue to welcome fans only on games from Wednesday through Saturday, apart from July 3rd and 4th, for the 2023 FSL Season.

The Cardinals and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will announce the 2023 Promotions calendar at a later date.

Fans can purchase FSL Season Tickets, Group Packages, and brand-new season-long ticket bundles like the 10-Game Fan Voucher Pack and the 2023 Suite Membership. Individual game tickets for the season will go on sale during the annual Fan Fest event at the stadium on January 7th, 2023. For more information regarding ticket packages, visit RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

Schedule and Game Times are subject to change. Stay tuned to the Palm Beach Cardinals social media for future updates.

