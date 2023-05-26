Palm Beach Outlasts Tampa After Delay

The Palm Beach Cardinals waited out a four-hour delay to beat the Tampa Tarpons 6-5 in extra-innings.

Pitching for the Cardinals was inconsistent throughout the game. The starter, Pete Hansen, only lasted four and a third innings. The southpaw struck out six, but also allowed two solo homers, two more hits, and two walks to go along with them. Nathanael Heredia made his first appearance with palm Beach this season as the first reliever. The lefty allowed no runs or baserunners over his inning and two thirds. Tanner Jacobson struggled, getting through one inning with only one run allowed, but got pulled the next inning before recording an out. Joseph King inherited two baserunners in that inning and they both scored to tie the game. King was lights out from that point on, pitching the rest of the game and not allowing another run. In total, the righty tossed three innings with four strikeouts.

The offense had a couple players perform well in the victory. Alex Iadisernia had two hits and two walks, including his seventh homerun of the season. Won-Bin Cho continued his stellar May, going 3-4 with an RBI. Jose Zapata was the night's hero, recording an early two-run single. The Venezuelan then hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Chris Rotondo from third.

The Palm Beach Cardinals will look to build off this win with a doubleheader on May 26th starting at 4:00 pm. It will be a Dog Day at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, where all dogs are welcome with the purchase of a human ticket.

