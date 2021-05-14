Palm Beach Outlasts Jupiter in Extra Inning Affair

Jupiter, FLA - The Jupiter Hammerheads' comeback falls just short as they lose to the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-3 after an extra inning contest at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Cardinals jumped out to a hot start on Thursday night. Palm Beach scored three runs and took an early 3-0 after the first inning. After the tough start, Jupiter starter Chris Mokma settled down and did not allow another run through four innings of work.

The Hammerheads slowly chipped away and eventually tied the game at three. First it was Dalvy Rosario who capitalized in the second inning with an RBI single. Rosario came through again in the seventh inning, this time scoring on a Troy Johnston groundball.

Down just one run, the Hammerheads had a chance to change the momentum in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and nobody out. However, only one run would come home when a walk to Diowill Burgos forced JD Orr to score.

A scoreless ninth innings from both team's set-up the second extra innings game in this young 2021 season for Jupiter. The Cardinals didn't waste any time and scored two runs in the top half of the tenth. Jupiter was unable to score in their half of the inning, leading to Palm Beach's second straight win against Jupiter.

Jupiter relievers Andrew Nardi and Josh Roberson both pitched well in this game. Nardi came in after Mokma and allowed only one hit in two innings of work. Roberson followed suit and also allowed just one hit in two innings. Both of them also collected three strikeouts apiece.

The Hammerheads will try to get some revenge against the Cardinals on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.

