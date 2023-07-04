Palm Beach Fails to Get Offense Going in Series Loss

The Palm Beach Cardinals lost another game to the Jupiter Hammerheads, and the series, after a 5-1 game in favor of Jupiter.

Pitching for the Cardinals performed well, with little help from the defense. Starter Benjamin Arias looked good in his Single-A debut. The righty tossed five and two thirds' innings allowing three runs with one unearned. The Dominican struggled keeping runners off the bases, allowing seven hits and two walks to go with three strikeouts. Tanner Jacobson continued a spectacular stretch for him, now not allowing a run in his last nine innings pitched after pitching an inning and a third of scoreless baseball. The righty also struck out three of the four batters he faced. Luis Gastelum, on the other hand, continued his struggles, allowing two runs, one unearned, in his lone inning of work. The final pitcher, Wilmer Ortega, had an easy ninth, not allowing a baserunner and striking out one.

The offense for Palm Beach was consistently on base, but as a common theme throughout the season, made little of many opportunities. The team did not manage any extra-base hits but had Leonardo Bernal and Adanson Cruz each piece together two hits. Joshua Baez scored the lone run after drawing a walk and being driven in by Carlos Linarez. In total, Palm Beach went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back on July 4th at 6:30 pm as they travel to Clearwater to play the Threshers. It will be a battle between the two first-half champions in their first meeting of the season.

