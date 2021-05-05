Palm Beach Drops First Game of Season

Jupiter, FLA. - Under the blazing Jupiter, Florida sun, the Palm Beach Cardinals bats could only muster a sizzle in a 12-4 defeat to the visiting Tortugas.

The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first in the opening inning on an Edgardo Rodriguez sacrifice fly.

The Tortugas knotted the score up at one before scoring three more unanswered runs extending their lead to 4-1.

Palm Beach tried to follow Tuesday's comeback attempt and scored a solo run in the seventh and eighth innings. Matt Koperniak hit the team's second sacrifice fly of the game and L.J. Jones singled to bring home Masyn Winn in the eighth.

Daytona then proceeded to put up an eight spot in the top of the ninth, foiling another Cardinals comeback attempt.

Levi Prater threw 3 1/3 innings in his first start of the season for Palm Beach, striking out six and allowing zero earned runs. Will Guay added 2 1/3 scoreless, hitless frames out of the bullpen.

L.J. Jones led the team with two hits, including a double.

The Cardinals and Tortugas will square off on Thursday night at 6:30 PM in front of fans for the first time this season.

Tickets and more information can be found at Rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com

