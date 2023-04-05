Palm Beach Cardinals Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

The Palm Beach Cardinals announced their Opening Day roster and it's filled with six Top 30 St. Louis Cardinals prospects (according to MLB Pipeline).

Three of these top prospects will be taking the hill this season for Palm Beach. Brycen Mautz, Pete Hansen, and Max Rajcic are the highly touted pitchers taken in the 2022 draft. Mautz was drafted out of the University of San Diego, where he capped off his career with an impressive 7 innings pitch and 1 run allowed. Hansen was selected in the 3rd round out of the University of Texas. In his final season he posted a 3.76 ERA, 120 strikeouts, and only 19 walks over 107 2/3 innings. Rajcic was taken out of UCLA, where he worked as a closer before becoming a full-time starter posting a 3.28 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 85 innings.

On top of strong pitching, the team's outfield is in good hands with two top prospects manning the outfield. Joshua Baez is a teenager taken in the 2021 draft that's looking to showcase his skillset offensively and defensively as he returns from an injury plagued 2022 season. Won-Bin Cho has a lot of potential out of Korea, and looks to make a splash in his first professional season.

Capping off the list is Leonardo Bernal, a catcher out of Panama. The 19-year-old looks to build off his strong season last year when he only played 45 games.

The Palm Beach Cardinals are ready for the season opener against the Jupiter Hammerheads on April 6th. Tickets for Opening Weekend can be found here.

The complete 2023 roster can be found below.

PITCHERS (15): Chandler Arnold, Roy García, Chris Gerard, Pete Hansen, Hunter Hayes, Tanner Jacobson, Joseph King, Jack Lynch, Brycen Mautz, Edwin Nuñez, Max Rajcic, Hancel Rincón, Gustavo Rodríguez, Victor Villanueva, Cade Winquest

CATCHERS (3): Leonardo Bernal, Carlos Linarez, José Zápata

INFIELDERS (5): Javier Bolivar, Michael Curialle, Lizandro Espinoza, Brandon Hernández, R.J. Yeager

OUTFIELDERS (7): Joshua Báez, Won-Bin Cho, Adanson Cruz, Tre Fletcher, Alex Iadisernia, Darlin Moquete, Chris Rotondo

INJURED LIST (4): D.J. Carpenter-RHP, Hayes Heinecke*-LHP, Brody Moore-INF, José Moreno-RHP

