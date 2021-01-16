Palm Beach Cardinals Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

January 16, 2021 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







After many months of anticipation, the Palm Beach Cardinals have released the coaching staff for the upcoming 2021 season. The coaching staff includes numerous new names to both the Palm Beach and St. Louis organization with some familiar faces returning to the Beach Birds.

Jose Leon will serve as the Palm Beach Cardinals Manager for the upcoming campaign. This will be Leon's third season coaching in the Cardinals organization. The 44-year-old managed the Class-A State College Spikes in 2019 and was the hitting coach for the DSL Cardinals the year prior. The Puerto Rico native spent three seasons in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles where he primarily played first base.

Dean Kiekhefer will assume the Pitching Coach role for Palm Beach. The southpaw is no stranger to the Cardinals organization as Kiekhefer made his Major League debut with the Red Birds. The 31-year-old played for Palm Beach in 2012 and 2013. This will be the Louisville, Kentucky native's first season in a coaching role after he was supposed to make his debut last season with State College before the season was canceled due to Covid-19.

Daniel Nicolaisen is also slated to begin his first year of coaching when he joins Palm Beach as the Hitting Coach. Nicolaisen was assigned to the Johnson City Cardinals in 2020 before the season was canceled. Prior to joining the Cardinals in 2020, he served as the Assistant Coach for Seaton Hall Softball. Growing up in his native country of Denmark, Nicolaisen played fast-pitch softball as a member of the Danish U19 and Men's national teams.

Returning to Palm Beach is Strength and Conditioning Coach Ross Hasegawa. The 2021 campaign will be his third season with Palm Beach after serving as an intern in the organization in 2017. The Hawaiian native spent his weekends growing up playing some of the nicest golf courses the island has to offer.

Certified Athletic Trainer Chris Walsh will begin his first year of duty with Palm Beach. The Canada native spent the 2019 season with Class-A Peoria and the two years prior with the GCL Cardinals. Before his tenure with the Cardinals organization began, Walsh serves as the Athletic Trainer for multiple minor-league hockey teams.

The Palm Beach Cardinals are looking forward to the 2021 Minor League Season.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 16, 2021

Palm Beach Cardinals Announce 2021 Coaching Staff - Palm Beach Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.