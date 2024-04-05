Palm Beach Announces 2024 Roster

JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals announce their 2024 Opening Day roster ahead of Friday night's season opener at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach's 30-man roster features three players listed on the St. Louis Cardinals Top-30 prospect list, according to MLB Pipeline, including, OF Chase Davis (No. 4), RHP Zack Showalter (No. 17), and LHP Quinn Matthews (No. 21). Cardinals fans will recognize many members of this year's team as 21 players ended the 2023 season with the Beach Birds.

The complete roster led by Manager Gary Kendall is listed below:

PITCHERS (16): Benjamin Arias, Augusto Calderon, Randel Clemente, Angel Cuenca, Jose Davila, Luis Gastelum, Ettore Giulianelli, Henry Gomez, Ixan Henderson, Chen-Wei Lin, Quinn Matthews, Wilmer Ortega, Darlin Saladin, Juan Salas, Jason Savacool, Zack Showalter

CATCHERS (3): Chase Adkison, Maikel Hernandez, Sammy Hernandez

INFIELDERS (7): Lizandro Espinoza, Ross Friedrick, Adari Grant, Trey Paide, Tre Richardson III, Johnfrank Salazar, Miguel Villarroel

OUTFIELDERS (4): Jose Cordoba, Chase Davis, Brayden Jobert, Kade Kretzschmar

Palm Beach will begin their 2024 season on Friday April 5th at 6:30 PM against the Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Come out to the ballpark for postgame fireworks! On Saturday, the Cardinals will be back in action at 6:00 PM for Pickleball Night. Start your Saturday with pickleball on the concourse starting at 12:00 PM and then stick around for a paddle giveaway at the game for the first 500 fans! Tickets and more information can be found here.

