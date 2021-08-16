Pallante Wins Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week

August 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Minor League Baseball has announced Springfield Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante as Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for August 9-15.

Pallante, 22, tossed 6.0 one-hit shutout innings on August 10 at Arkansas in a 9-0 Cardinals win over the Travelers. Pallante walked two batters and struck out four in the start--his second outing of 5.0+ innings this season in which he's allowed just one hit (5/16 at Arkansas).

Ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, Pallante is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA over 18 starts in his first Double-A season, striking out 73 over 84.0 innings.

The Mission Viejo, Californina native--the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals 4th round selection (125th overall) out of UC Irvine--allowed two runs or fewer in his first nine Double-A starts and three runs or fewer in his first 12 starts.

Pallante currently stands among Double-A Central leaders in ERA (7th), games started (T1st) and innings pitched (5th).

Pallante is the third Springfield Cardinal to win a weekly league award this season, joining Player of the Week winners OF Nick Plummer (7/5-11) and INF Nolan Gorman (6/7-13).

This week at Hammons Field!

Tuesday, August 17, 6:35 p.m. -- Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day / Happy Half-Hour

Wednesday, August 18, 6:35 p.m. -- Purina Woof Wednesday / Happy Half-Hour

Thursday, August 19, 7:05 p.m. -- American National Mystery (4, 8, 13, 50) Red Batting Practice Dry Fit Shirt Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Happy Half-Hour ALL NIGHT LONG!

Friday, August 20, 7:05 p.m. -- Mercy Navy Crossbody Purse Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Girl Power Friday Fireworks / Happy Half-Hour

Saturday, August 21, 6:05 p.m. -- Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Dylan Carlson Mystery Switch-Hitter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Happy Half-Hour

Sunday, August 22, 5:05 p.m. -- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Happy Half-Hour / Kids Run the Bases

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.