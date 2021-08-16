Pallante Named Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week
August 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Minor League Baseball has announced Springfield Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante as Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for August 9-15.
Pallante, 22, tossed 6.0 one-hit shutout innings on August 10 at Arkansas in a 9-0 Cardinals win over the Travelers. Pallante walked two batters and struck out four in the start--his second outing of 5.0+ innings this season in which he's allowed just one hit (5/16 at Arkansas).
Ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, Pallante is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA over 18 starts in his first Double-A season, striking out 73 over 84.0 innings.
The Mission Viejo, Californina native--the 2019 St. Louis Cardinals 4th round selection (125th overall) out of UC Irvine--allowed two runs or fewer in his first nine Double-A starts and three runs or fewer in his first 12 starts.
Pallante currently stands among Double-A Central leaders in ERA (7th), games started (T1st) and innings pitched (5th).
Pallante is the third Springfield Cardinal to win a weekly league award this season, joining Player of the Week winners OF Nick Plummer (7/5-11) and INF Nolan Gorman (6/7-13).
