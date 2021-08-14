Pair of Three Run Home Runs Sink Mustangs

August 14, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Ogden, UT - All nine runs for the Ogden Raptors on Friday evening came in the fourth and fifth inning as the Billings Mustangs dropped game three 9-3.

After a Brandon Pugh RBI groundout in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead, the Raptors roared back with a five run fourth inning. After a Chris Caffrey sacrifice fly and Andy Armstrong RBI single, Josh Broughton bashed a three-run home run to right center to open up a 5-1 lead. It was Broughtons second home run of the series.

The flood gates opened in the next inning with four more runs. A sacrifice fly from Pavin Parks led to a Raul Shah three-run home run to dead center and Ogden opened up a 9-1 lead.

Brandon Pugh collected another RBI groundout in eighth inning to cut into the deficit. Brandt Broussard followed up with an RBI single to make it 9-3 Raptors.

Christian Sepulveda led the Mustangs offensively with three hits in four at-bats. He also stole three bases tonight becoming the second Mustang player this season (Jalen Garcia).

The Mustangs (34-38/16-8) and the Ogden Raptors face off in game four tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.