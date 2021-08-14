Pair of Three Run Home Runs Sink Mustangs
August 14, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
Ogden, UT - All nine runs for the Ogden Raptors on Friday evening came in the fourth and fifth inning as the Billings Mustangs dropped game three 9-3.
After a Brandon Pugh RBI groundout in the top of the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead, the Raptors roared back with a five run fourth inning. After a Chris Caffrey sacrifice fly and Andy Armstrong RBI single, Josh Broughton bashed a three-run home run to right center to open up a 5-1 lead. It was Broughtons second home run of the series.
The flood gates opened in the next inning with four more runs. A sacrifice fly from Pavin Parks led to a Raul Shah three-run home run to dead center and Ogden opened up a 9-1 lead.
Brandon Pugh collected another RBI groundout in eighth inning to cut into the deficit. Brandt Broussard followed up with an RBI single to make it 9-3 Raptors.
Christian Sepulveda led the Mustangs offensively with three hits in four at-bats. He also stole three bases tonight becoming the second Mustang player this season (Jalen Garcia).
The Mustangs (34-38/16-8) and the Ogden Raptors face off in game four tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.
