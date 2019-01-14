Pair of Texas A&M Aggies Sign with La Crosse

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Monday the addition of two Texas-born freshmen from Texas A&M University to its 2019 roster. Infielder Hunter Watson and pitcher Landry Wideman will join their college teammate and returning Loggers infielder Bryce Blaum in La Crosse this summer.

Hunter Watson is a 6-foot-4 corner infielder that attended Pottsboro High School in northern Texas. A left-handed swinger, Watson hit .437 in his junior season at Pottsboro with ten doubles, four home runs, and 36 RBI which earned him a selection to the Texas High School Coaches Association All-Texas Class 3A First Team. Watson is an intriguing power threat that Perfect Game ranks as the No. 11 overall prospect and No. 1 third baseman in the state of Texas, as well as the No. 99 overall prospect and No. 5 third baseman in the nation. The former high school quarterback demonstrates outstanding athleticism at the hot corner, and his quick bat projects elite power from the left side that places Watson on multiple MLB Draft Boards. Watson will look to make an immediate impact in College Station and is ranked as the No. 22 freshman in the SEC during the preseason. Texas A&M Assistant Coach Justin Seely speaks highly of Watson, identifying him as a prospect that can hit the ball as far as anyone and can really run for a guy his size.

Landry Wideman is a 6-foot-6 right handed pitcher that attended Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas. Wideman posted an 8-4 record as a senior last season after going 6-3 with a 1.69 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62.0 innings as a junior. The hard-throwing righty helped his team reach the fifth round of state playoffs in 2017 and 2018, and is ranked as the No. 72 overall prospect and No. 40 RHP in the state of Texas according to Perfect Game. Coach Seely compares Wideman to former Loggers pitcher and 2018 MLB 7thround draft pick Cason Sharrod who played for the Aggies, stating that there's nothing comfortable about an at-bat with him.

The two Loggers signees are featured in a 2018 Texas A&M recruiting class that ranks 7thin the nation according to Baseball America. The Loggers welcome the public to attend a special press conference at Castaway's on French Island tomorrow evening beginning at 4:00 PM that will include a new logo revelation and a summer concert schedule update.

