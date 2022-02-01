Pair of Southpaws Headed for Wisconsin Rapids

February 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome a pair of left-handed pitchers in Caden Favors and Cam Nolet.

Favors returns for his second season in Rafters uniform and is entering his sophomore campaign at Wichita State University. He enters his first season at Wichita State but spent his freshman season at Seminole State College in Oklahoma where he pitched 31.1 innings and struck out 33 batters. He had a decorated high school career in which he was ranked by Perfect Game as the fourth best left-handed pitcher in Oklahoma his senior year. Favors was a Class 5A All-Star his senior year and the varsity captain of his baseball team.

"The experience in the Northwoods League is one that no other summer league can compare to," Favors said. "I would like to thank the town of Wisconsin Rapids for welcoming me back with open arms, and I can't wait to kick off the summer with them and put on a show."

Cam Nolet is a senior at Wilson College and comes off of an incredible junior campaign. Nolet pitched 56 innings tallying 85 strikeouts, a 2.89 ERA and a 6-2 record. He spent the past two seasons at Wilson College, but he began his college career at USC Aiken. This will mark the third straight season in which Nolet has played in a collegiate summer league, but his first season in the Northwoods League with the Rafters.

"I'm most looking forward to playing baseball in a highly competitive league and visiting new states and cities I've never been to before," said Nolet. "My experience in college and in past summer leagues has prepared me to face the tough competition I will see this summer playing for the Rafters."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 1, 2022

Pair of Southpaws Headed for Wisconsin Rapids - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.