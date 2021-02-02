Pair of RedHawks Added to the 2021 Roster

Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that two Miami University (OH) RedHawks have been added to the upcoming 2021 roster. The Stingers welcome back junior pitcher Jacob Webb, along with college teammate and redshirt freshman outfielder Benji Brokemond.

After these latest additions, the 2021 Stingers roster is comprised of 16 players signed to play for the Stingers 12th season of Northwoods League baseball.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the RedHawks program and assistant coach Matt Passauer," Stingers co-owner Ryan Voz said. "Having spent time on our coaching staff, Matt knows what caliber of players will do well in the Northwoods League, both on and off the field."

