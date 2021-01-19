Pair of Outfielders Added to Stingers Roster

January 19, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce that two more outfielders have been signed to the 2021 roster: Carter Howell (Augustana University) and Brady Hill (Washington State University). With these latest additions, the roster is now comprised of 14 players ready to don a Stingers uniform next summer.

Howell will join fellow Vikings teammate, and Spicer, MN native, Drey Dirksen in Willmar this summer. Over recent seasons, the Stingers have developed a robust relationship with Augustana and Head Coach Tim Huber bringing in players like Sam Baier, Tanner Brown, Riley Johnson, Seth Miller, and Evan Furst.

Hill follows fellow Cougar teammates Kyle Manzardo and Brody Barnum to Willmar, both of whom played for the Stingers last season. Brian Green, the head coach at Washington State, has long since sent players to Willmar having spent time as the head coach at New Mexico State University and as an assistant at the University of Kentucky.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 19, 2021

Pair of Outfielders Added to Stingers Roster - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.