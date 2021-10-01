Pair of OKC Homers Drop Chihuahuas to Third Straight Loss

October 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit two home runs Thursday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The loss was El Paso's third in a row.

El Paso's two runs came on a third inning two-run home run by Brian O'Grady, who went 3-for-4 with a walk in the loss. Jose Azocar went 1-for-5 and now has hits in 38 of his 46 Triple-A games this season. Oklahoma City's Steven Souza Jr. hit a two-run homer in the second inning, his fifth home run in 10 games against the Chihuahuas this season.

It was a bullpen day for the Chihuahuas and Joe Beimel made his first start since 2011. Steven Wilson and James Norwood both struck out multiple batters and didn't allow any earned runs in their relief outings Thursday.

Team Records: El Paso (49-78, 3-4 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (66-60, 5-2 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 5.49) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Mitch White (1-0, 1.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from October 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.