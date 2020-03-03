Pair of Infielders and Catchers Are Frank Bound in May

March 3, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â Four more guys are headed to The Frank this summer. Among them are two infielders from the University of Hawaii and a catcher duo that includes a returnee, Garrett Gilbert, from last season.

Kole Kaler - University of Hawaii

Kaler, an infielder from the University of Hawaii, was a 2019 second-team ACCAC selection at South Mountain CC. The Queen Creek, Ariz. native recorded 31 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games last season. With eight three-hit games, the sophomore hit .318, drove in 40 runs, scored 48 runs, and hit eight doubles, four triples and five home runs. This spring, Kaler made his NCAA D-I debut at shortstop for the Rainbow Warriors.

Alex Baeza - University of Hawaii

Baeza, from West Jordan, Utah, is a first baseman. He garnered All-Big West Honorable Mention in 2019. While playing in 49 games and starting in 48 last year as a sophomore at first base, he hit .278 and compiled 27 RBI, 30 runs, seven doubles and 23 free passes. Baeza finished second on the Rainbow Warriors with four home runs and totaled up 14 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games.

Garrett Gilbert - Creighton University

A MoonDogs catcher last season, Gilbert will return to Mankato for the 19th season of MoonDogs baseball. In 2019, the Kenosha, Wis. native recorded a .193 batting average and 10 RBI in 27 games. Behind the dish, Gilbert battled through 211 innings of work where he registered 181 putouts. Gilbert is headed back to The Frank to backstop the MoonDogs for their 2020 season.

Alex Hernandez - Nova Southeastern

Hernandez is another catcher from Pembroke Pines, Fla., and is Mankato bound for the 2020 MoonDogs baseball season. Catching for Nova Southeastern University, Hernandez appeared in 15 games in 2019. He totaled five hits, two doubles and hit his first career home run. Also scoring three times, driving in four and taking three free passes, Hernandez posted a .294/.400/.588 batting line in his sophomore season. Behind the dish, Hernandez retired 5 of 14 runners trying to take extra bases and posted a perfect fielding percentage for the Sharks.

The Mankato MoonDogs begin their season on May 26, at Franklin Rogers Park when they square off with the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.