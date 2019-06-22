Pair of Hits too Little for Pirates

The Bristol Pirates were limited to two hits on Saturday night as they were shutout for the second time this season in a 5-0 loss to the Greeneville Reds.

The loss marked the first time since 2013 that Bristol suffered two shutout losses within the first two series of the season.

The Reds scored early against Pirates starter Adrian Florencio, with the first run of the game coming home on a fielder's choice in the first inning. After allowing the run, Florencio retired the next seven batters in order before Greeneville struck again with a four-run fourth inning. The Pirates managed to get only two base runners over the final six innings as they recorded their fourth loss in their last five games.

Florencio earned the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over five innings. Enrique Santana and Oliver Garcia combined to allow only one hit and two walks over the last four innings of the night while striking out six.

Catcher Eli Wilson and right fielder Brendt Citta each finished 1-for-3 at the plate for Bristol, while center fielder Daniel Rivero was the only other Pirate to reach base with a lead-off walk in the fourth inning.

The Pirates (1-4) will try for the series win on Sunday night when they send Santiago Florez to the mound for his season debut. Sunday will be Church Bulletin Night and YMCA Night at Boyce Cox Field. Fans can receive $1 off admission by bringing a copy of their church's bulletin or by showing a valid YMCA card. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

