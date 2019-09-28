Pair of Goaltenders Make Their Way to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, goaltender Zachary Fucale has been loaned to Orlando by Syracuse.

Martin, 24, played in 23 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL last season, posting a 9-10-2 record with three shutouts, a goals-against average of 3.40 and a save percentage of .902.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound netminder has played the majority of his professional career in the AHL, appearing in 125 games with the Eagles and San Antonio Rampage, notching a 49-58-11 record with nine shutouts. In 2016-17, Martin represented the Rampage at the AHL All-Star Game. During the 2015-16 season, Martin appeared in 20 ECHL contests with the Fort Wayne Komets, going 9-9-1 with two shutouts, a 3.23 goals-against average and a save percentage of .878. He has also played in three career NHL games - all with the Colorado Avalanche - during the 2016-17 season.

Prior to turning pro, the Oakville, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors and Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, going 58-74-11with four shutouts, a 3.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. During his rookie season of 2011-12, Martin earned OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors.

Martin was third-round selection (#63 overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Fucale (foo-KAL-ee), 24, joins Orlando after spending the 2018-19 campaign in the system of the Vegas Golden Knights, playing primarily for the Fort Wayne Komets, where he played in 31 games, going 18-8-1 with a goals-against average of 3.20 and a save percentage of .892. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound puck-stopper also suited up in five contests for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, going 1-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

In 91 career ECHL appearances with the Komets and Brampton Beast, Fucale has logged a record of 48-24-5 with four shutouts, a goals-against average of 3.13 and a save percentage of .898. He has also appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps, compiling a 28-31-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Laval, Quebec enjoyed a decorated junior career, playing for the Québec Remparts and Halifax Mooseheads of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 204 total games, Fucale compiled a record of 134-49-14 with 13 shutouts, a 2.73 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. During his time in the QMJHL, Fucale led Halifax to the President's Cup and Memorial Cup championship in

Fucale has also represented his country on the international stage, suiting up at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships. During the 2015 tournament in Canada, he led the host country to the gold medal, going a perfect 5-0-0 in five games while posting two shutouts and leading the tournament in goals-against average (1.20) and save percentage (.939). Fucale also led Team Canada to the 2016 Spengler Cup championship.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) by Montréal in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

