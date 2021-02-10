Pair of Catchers Return to the Northwoods

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters welcome two catchers, Weston Eberly and Angelo D'Acunto, to the 2021 roster.

D'Acunto returns to Rapids for a second season with the Rafters. In 24 games last summer he posted a .305 batting average and .453 OBP in 76 plate appearances. D'Acunto, a native of Staten Island, New York, is a junior at Holy Cross. He was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll both years and has started nine games for the Crusaders. Perfect Game ranked D'Acunto the 11th best catcher in the state of New York and he was a part of three consecutive NYSAIS State Championship teams at Poly Prep in Brooklyn.

"I'm excited to be part of a great returning cast of players," D'Acunto said. "I know we will be able to continue to bring wins back to Rapids."

Eberly, a sophomore at Columbia University, started six games behind the plate for the Lions in 2020. He batted .221 and accumulated a .654 OPS. This past summer, he competed in the Florida Summer Collegiate League and finished with the Green Bay Booyah in the Northwoods League.

"I'm really excited to be back in Wisconsin but with the Rafters this summer," said Eberly. "I can't wait to get back to play in front of some great fans."

