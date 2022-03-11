Pair of Cal State Fullerton Titans Headed to La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. - The last time the La Crosse Loggers brought in a player from the Cal State Fullerton program it worked out quite well. Today the 20-year Northwoods League members announced a pair of signings from the historic Fullerton program when they officially inked Jake Harvey and Jack Haley to 2022 contracts, making them the first Titans to join La Crosse since one Matt Chapman did back in 2012.

Utility man Jake Harvey is in the midst of his junior season at CSUF looking to build off of a 2021 season that saw him man the lead-off spot for much of last spring when he hit .271 over 155 at-bats while posting a .369 on-base percentage and a team-high four triples. Prior to his 2021 campaign, the Kennewick, Wash. native spent the 2019 and shortened 2020 seasons at Oregon State before transferring. In 2019, as a freshman, Harvey hit .255 over 32 games played (26 starts) for the Beavers. The 2018 graduate of Southridge High School was a first-team all-state selection that same year before going to OSU.

Sophomore Jack Haley is enjoying his first season with Titans as their main shortstop after transferring in from the University of Oregon, where he spent the 2021 season with. Through nine games so far this season, the slick-fielding middle infielder is hitting .250 and has only made one error in 36 chances. Prior to entering the collegiate ranks, Haley graduated from Capo Valley High School in Mission Viejo, Calif. in 2020 where he was a two-sport standout excelling in baseball and football. Baseball runs in Haley's family as his father, Bo, played in the New York Mets organization as a minor leaguer.

Harvey, Haley and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2022 campaign on May 30 when they travel to Eau Claire. The 2022 home opener is set for Tuesday, May 31 when the Loggers welcome the Express for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

