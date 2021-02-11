Pair of Baylor Bears Added to the 2021 Roster

The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce two new additions to the 2021 roster from Baylor University. Junior infielder Jack Pineda and freshman pitcher Andy Owen will call Willmar home this summer as the organization begins its 12th season in the Northwoods League.

"We have had a long relationship with coach Rod (Steve Rodriguez) and asst. coach Jon Strauss, even back then they were at Pepperdine University," Stingers co-owner Ryan Voz said.

The latest signings bring the roster to 18 players for this season, which will begin on Memorial Day against the Bismarck Larks.

