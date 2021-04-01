Pair from Indiana State University Signed to Woodchucks

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks announce the addition of two players from Indiana State University as they continue to round out their roster for the upcoming 2021 season.

IF - Jordan Schaffer | 5'11 | R/R | Jr. | Indiana State University

Jordan is off to a great start this spring, batting .260 with 19 hits, eight RBI and two doubles. Schaffer has a career average of .280 for Indiana State, including a team leading .339 during the shortened 2020 season where he also started all 14 games at shortstop. In 2019 he was perfect in the field with an assist and a putout in two chances. He also finished that year with a .333 batting average after recording five hits in 15 at bats.

RHP - Cole Gilley | 6'1 | R/R | Fr. | Indiana State University

Originally from Columbus, IN, Gilley lettered in baseball at Columbus East High School. During his senior year at Columbus East Gilley went 7-1 with a 2.13 ERA, which helped lead the team to their first state championship game appearance. He also batted .336 and was second on the team with 26 RBIs.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 23.

