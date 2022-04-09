Painter Impresses in Debut, Threshers Fall 4-2 to Mighty Mussels

CLEARWATER, FL - The Philadelphia Phillies third-ranked prospect Andrew Painter put together an impressive debut on the mound, but the Clearwater Threshers fell 4-2 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Painter, a right-hander selected 13th overall by the Phillies out of Calvary Christian High School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) in 2021, tossed three innings and allowed only three hits, one unearned run and struck out nine.

The Mighty Mussels (2-0) opened up a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning before the Threshers (0-2) trimmed the deficit to one on a two-run single by Hao Yu Lee in the sixth.

After the Mighty Mussels tacked on a run in the top of the ninth to make it 4-2, both Lee and third baseman Kendall Simmons singled to begin the home half but the next three Threshers hitters all flew out to end the game and secure the series victory for Fort Myers.

Clearwater and Fort Myers wrap up the opening weekend three-game set on Sunday afternoon. RHP Gunner Mayer is expected to start for the Threshers, while RHP Travis Adams will get the ball for the Mighty Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

