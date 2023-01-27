Painter, Abel Among MLB Pipeline's Top 50 Prospects

January 27, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - MLB Pipeline released their Top 100 prospects on Thursday night and 2022 BlueClaws Andrew Painter and Mick Abel both cracked the top 50. Painter came as baseball's #6 prospect, and top-ranked pitcher, and Abel came in at #48.

Painter, 19, was the Phillies first-round pick in 2021 and joined the BlueClaws in June. With Jersey Shore last year, he was 3-0 with a 0.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 36.2 innings over eight appearances.

Abel, 21, was the Phillies first-round pick in 2020 and was with the BlueClaws from the start of the season until both he and Painter were promoted together to Reading in August. Abel was 7-8 with a 4.01 ERA with the BlueClaws, including 103 strikeouts in 85.1 innings.

On August 6th, the pair split a double-header sweep of Hudson Valley. In game one, Abel threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Painter followed in game two and threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. .

Former BlueClaws catcher Logan O'Hoppe (2021) was the 53rd ranked prospect. O'Hoppe was traded to the Angels in August.

The BlueClaws open the season on Tuesday, April 11th with Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.