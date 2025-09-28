Paige Monaghan Finds Janni Thomsen Through Traffic to Slot It Home! #nwsl
Published on September 27, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video
Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 27, 2025
- Racing Finishes Strong in Resolute Win Over Angel City FC - Racing Louisville FC
- Angel City Football Club Falls to Racing Louisville on the Road - Angel City FC
- Spirit Returns Home with Chance to Clinch a Playoff Berth - Washington Spirit
- Houston Dash Head to Nation's Capital for Critical Matchup in Playoff Race - Houston Dash
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Seattle Reign FC - North Carolina Courage
- Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field on Sunday - Seattle Reign FC
- Rapid Reactions: Magia En San Diego - Orlando Pride
- Carson Pickett Scores Game-Winning Goal as Orlando Pride Defeat San Diego Wave, 2-1 - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Royals FC Stories
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Seven
- Utah Royals FC Defender Olivia Griffitts Announces her Retirement
- Player Spotlight: Mina Tanaka and Janni Thomsen Power Royals Past Racing Louisville
- Utah Royals FC Holds on for a Second Straight Win in a Five-Goal Thriller
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Remain Unbeaten against Racing Louisville