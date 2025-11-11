Paige Bueckers Ties Rookie Record: Milestones Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







History made in Seattle on August 22 for PB5

Alongside Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers is the only other rookie to EVER record 500+ PTS, 150+ AST, 100+ REB, and 50+ STL

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.