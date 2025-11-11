WNBA Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers Ties Rookie Record: Milestones Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
History made in Seattle on August 22 for PB5

Alongside Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers is the only other rookie to EVER record 500+ PTS, 150+ AST, 100+ REB, and 50+ STL

#WNBAMilestonesWeek

