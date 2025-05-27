Paige Bueckers Shines with Career-High 21 PTS in Wings First Win of the Szn (May 27, 2025)
May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Paige Bueckers was in her bag tonight
Bueckers completed the game with a new career-high of 21 PTS and added in 5 REB, 7 AST to help uplift the Dallas Wings to their first win this szn
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
