Paige Bueckers Shines with Career-High 21 PTS in Wings First Win of the Szn (May 27, 2025)

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Paige Bueckers was in her bag tonight

Bueckers completed the game with a new career-high of 21 PTS and added in 5 REB, 7 AST to help uplift the Dallas Wings to their first win this szn

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.