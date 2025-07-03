Paige Bueckers Named June Rookie of the Month

July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Paige Bueckers was electric in the month of June for the Dallas Wings and averaged 21.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.0 APG to earn KIA Rookie of the Month.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.