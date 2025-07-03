Paige Bueckers Named June Rookie of the Month
July 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Paige Bueckers was electric in the month of June for the Dallas Wings and averaged 21.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.0 APG to earn KIA Rookie of the Month.
