Paige Bueckers Joins Exclusive 35/5 Rookie Club: Milestones Week
Published on November 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Paige Bueckers pulled up to make HISTORY
Only two rookies have EVER had 35+ PTS and 5+ 3PM: Caitlin Clark Paige Bueckers
She did it vs. the Mercury: 35 PTS | 5 3PM | 6 REB | 4 AST | 68% FG
