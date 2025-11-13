Paige Bueckers Joins Exclusive 35/5 Rookie Club: Milestones Week

Published on November 13, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Paige Bueckers pulled up to make HISTORY

Only two rookies have EVER had 35+ PTS and 5+ 3PM: Caitlin Clark Paige Bueckers

She did it vs. the Mercury: 35 PTS | 5 3PM | 6 REB | 4 AST | 68% FG

#WNBAMilestonesWeek







