Pages, Vargas Go Deep in 5-3 Loons Win

May 20, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (6-9) ended a two-game skid Thursday night at Dow Diamond, topping the Lake County Captains (10-5) by a final score of 5-3. Andy Pages knocked his first long ball in a Loons uniform, Vargas slugged his third of the year to gain a game back against first-place Lake County. Great Lakes used just three pitchers on Thirsty Thursday at Dow Diamond, walking a season-low two batters in a nine-inning contest.

Loons' starter Jesus Martinez hadn't allowed an earned run in 9 1/3 innings in three appearances entering Thursday's game. Lake County made quick work of the right hander, scoring a run in the top of the first, and two more in the second. Despite being 0-7 when opponents score first, the Loons responded with two in the bottom of the first, and two in the third, and three of four of those runs were knocked in by two-out RBI singles by catcher Carson Taylor.

James Outman, along with Vargas and Pages, extended their on-base streaks to 12 games, all reaching Thursday night. Outman walked and scored, thanks to Taylor coming through with two outs in the first. Vargas clubbed his third homerun of the year 383 feet, while Pages led off the fifth with a 400-foot longball.

The Loons' pitching allowed two walks, a season-low for a nine-inning game this season. Fellow right-hander Cole Percival (W, 1-0) relieved Martinez in the fifth inning, making his best appearance of the season with three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three. LC's southpaw starter Raymond Burgos (L, 0-1) yielded his first earned runs of the season, allowing three in his four innings.

After a seamless eighth inning, Melvin Jimenez (S, 1) allowed a leadoff triple to Daniel Schneeman to begin the ninth. With the tying run at the plate, Jimenez struck out two to complete the six-out save. Lake County needed only one other pitcher in reliever Nathan Ocker, who struck out five in four innings.

The last-place Loons gained valuable ground back on Lake County, who entered Thursday with sole possession of first place in the East Division. Great Lakes finished 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position, while holding the Captains 2-for-13. Vargas made the climb over the .300 batting average marker Thursday after his 2-for-4 performance with a homer.

Great Lakes looks to even the series with Logan Boyer, an 11th-rounder out of San Diego State, to make his fourth start of the season and first against the Captains. Lake County also sends a right-hander to the hill for Friday's game in Tanner Burns (8.0 IP, 2.25). One lucky fan could walk away with $10K, part of the Loons' $10K Grand Slam Giveaway, presented by Outdoor Adventures. First pitch is scheduled at Dow Diamond for 6:05 p.m. EDT, gates opening at 5 p.m. Live coverage is streamed through the MiLB.TV app, as well as on ESPN 100.9 FM starting at 5:35 p.m. EDT.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.