Pages Powers a Pair, Cards Cruise to 10-2 Win

Wichita, KS - C Pedro Pages helped lead the attack with two home runs on Saturday, as the Springfield Cardinals (7-7, 41-42) blew out the Wichita Wind Surge (6-8, 34-48) with a 10-2 win on Saturday night, nailing down the series win at Riverfront Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Tink Hence (1-0)

L - RHP Pierson Ohl (1-3)

Notables:

C Pedro Pages put together his first multi-homer game of the year, going 2x5 with his two homers and three RBIs... 1B Chandler Redmond belted his Minor League-leading 24th homer of the year, a two-run blast in the 8th... DH Nick Dunn went 3x6 with a double and two RBIs... CF Victor Scott II and LF Mike Antico both added a pair of singles... RHP Tink Hence tossed 5.0 innings with just two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking only one.

On Deck:

-Sunday, July 16, 1:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar @ WCH RHP Travis Adams

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 12:50pm.

