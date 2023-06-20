Pages and Buchberger Power Cards Past 'Riders, 10-7

June 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Frisco, TX - C Pedro Pages and 3B Jacob Buchberger both struck with two-out, two-run home runs in the top of the 9th to swing the Springfield Cardinals (32-32) past the Frisco RoughRiders (28-35), 10-7, at Riders Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Decisions:

W - RHP Chris Roycroft (2-1)

L - RHP Nick Starr (3-4)

S - RHP Andre Granillo (5)

Notables:

Down to his final strike with one on and two down in the 9th, and the Cardinals trailing 7-6, C Pedro Pages powered a go-ahead two-run home run to left field, lifting the Cardinals ahead 8-7... After a single from 1B Chandler Redmond, 3B Jacob Buchberger drove a two-run homer to left-center in the 9th, padding the lead to 10-7... Pages finished 2x5 with his two-run blast and an RBI double... Buchberger went 3x5 with a two-run bomb and three total RBIs... 2B Nick Dunn tallied his second straight four-hit game, going 4x5 with an RBI... Redmond went 2x5 with a two-run double... RF Justin Toerner went 1x2 with two walks and three runs.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, June 21, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn (2-4, 5.47) @ FRI RHP Seth Nordlin (0-1, 5.56)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyote's Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.