Padres Reliever Trey Wingenter to Rehab at Parkview Field

August 25, 2021







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - San Diego Padres relief pitcher Trey Wingenter is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with High-A Fort Wayne on Thursday night when the TinCaps host the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) in a 7:05 p.m. ET game.

Wingenter, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in July of last year.

Since Aug. 14, the 6-foot-7 righty has had three one-inning rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League-most recently on Monday. He struck out two batters in each of those outings, and allowed a total of one single and one walk.

Wingenter, a member of San Diego's 40-player roster, is expected to pitch one inning in relief on Thursday for the TinCaps.

After being selected in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Auburn University, the Alabama native made a stop in the "260" on his way to The Show. Wingenter pitched in eight games with Fort Wayne in the spring of 2016. Across 11 innings, he dominated Low-A competition, posting a 0.82 ERA and allowed only one earned run. Under current manager Anthony Contreras, Wingenter struck out 14 with his overpowering fastball and slider. He was then promoted to the Padres' High-A affiliate at the time, the Lake Elsinore Storm.

In 2017, Wingenter was a Double-A All-Star with the San Antonio Missions. Current TinCaps pitching coach Jimmy Jones was with him then.

On Aug. 7, 2018, Wingenter made his MLB debut with the Padres. He appeared in 22 games down the stretch of that season, and then pitched in 51 big league games in 2019. He's recorded 99 major league strikeouts in 70 career innings, with an average fastball velocity of approximately 96 MPH.

Wingenter is set to become just the second Padres player assigned to rehab at Parkview Field, which opened in 2009 and has been rated as the No. 1 ballpark in Minor League Baseball. Catcher Tim Federowicz appeared in 2015. Otherwise, infielders David Eckstein (2010) and Everth Cabrera (2013) rehabbed with Fort Wayne on the road.

