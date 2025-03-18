Padres' Manny Machado X Chucky Lozano Link up
March 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
#sandiegofc #mannymachado #padres
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 18, 2025
- 'Caps look to remain perfect as they host Chicago Fire FC at BC Place on Saturday - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MLS All-Stars to Face the Best of LIGA MX in 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, TX - MLS
- Eight Philadelphia Union Players Receive International Call Ups - Philadelphia Union
- Six Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC's Paddy McNair and Aníbal Godoy Receive National Team Call Ups
- First Ever Goal at Home SDFC Draws 1-1 Against Columbus Crew
- San Diego FC Remains Unbeaten in MLS After Home Draw Against Columbus Crew
- San Diego FC Aims to Defend Unbeaten Run in Home Match vs. Columbus Crew
- San Diego FC Announces Plan to Address Discriminatory Chants at Snapdragon Stadium